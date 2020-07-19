Govt waives surcharge bills for residential clients

DHAKA, July 19, 2020 (BSS) – The government today waived surcharge for late payment of electricity bills by residential consumers in order to mitigate sufferings of the clients amid the ongoing coronavirus.

The remission has been extended to five months -from February to June as consumers can pay bills for these months within July 31. said a statement issued by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

The statement said respective distribution companies will adjust bills already paid by consumers for these months, the statement said.