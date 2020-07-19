Yafes optimistic about COVID-19 research at BCSIR’s lab

DHAKA, July 19, 2020 (BSS)- Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafes Osman today expressed his optimism over the coronavirus (COVID-19)research that is being carried out at the world class modern laboratory of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR).

” A world-class genome laboratory has been set up at BCSIR to conduct research on genome sequencing of COVID-19. We are conveying the results of our research to the world assembly. The combined strength of all of us, is taking Bangladesh forward in the world arena,” he told a press briefing

on COVID-19 Genome Sequencing at the DRICM Auditorium of BCSIR here.

He hoped that vaccine manufacturers of the world would able to produce a global vaccine on COVID-19 depending on the results of the genome sequencing soon and Pharmaceutical companies would able to produce accurate and effective drugs considering the mutations of the virus in the country.

Senior Secretary of the Science and Technology ministry Md Anwar Hossain informed that they had set a target of collecting 300 COVID-19 samples from different parts of the country and sequencing them in the laboratory.

About 200 samples have been sequenced. The Global Initiative on Sharing all Influenza Data(GISAID) has already published 173 results in this regard.

BCSIR Acting Chairman Muhammad Shawkat Ali presided over the event where concerned scientists and officials were also present on the occasion.