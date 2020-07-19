110 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 19, 2020 (BSS) – More 110 people were tested positive
for coronavirus after testing their samples today at the two COVID-19
Laboratories in Rangpur division.
Health officials said the 110 new infected cases were reported after
diagnosing 376 samples collected from all eight districts in the
division at the laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.
Of them, 60 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples
at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in
Rangpur city.
“The new 60 patients include 26 of Rangpur, 14 of Gaibandha, 12 of
Lalmonirhat and eight of Kurigram districts,” said Chief of Divisional
Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC
Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.
On the other hand, 50 more new patients were reported after
diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim
Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.
“The 50 new COVID-19 patients include 43 of Dinajpur, three of
Thakurgaon and four of Nilphamari districts,” Principal of MARMC
Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after completing the testing
process at 6:55 pm.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur
division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients
sharply jumped to 4,911 as 110 new cases were reported from across the
division.
“The district-wise break up of 4,911 infected patients stands at
1,471 in Rangpur, 211 in Panchagarh, 586 in Nilphamari, 263 in
Lalmonirhat, 335 in Kurigram, 287 in Thakurgaon, 1,221 in Dinajpur and
537 Gaibandha of the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.