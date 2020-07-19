110 more positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 19, 2020 (BSS) – More 110 people were tested positive

for coronavirus after testing their samples today at the two COVID-19

Laboratories in Rangpur division.

Health officials said the 110 new infected cases were reported after

diagnosing 376 samples collected from all eight districts in the

division at the laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur.

Of them, 60 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples

at the COVID-19 Laboratory today at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in

Rangpur city.

“The new 60 patients include 26 of Rangpur, 14 of Gaibandha, 12 of

Lalmonirhat and eight of Kurigram districts,” said Chief of Divisional

Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC

Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu.

On the other hand, 50 more new patients were reported after

diagnosing 188 samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim

Medical College (MARMC) in Dinajpur.

“The 50 new COVID-19 patients include 43 of Dinajpur, three of

Thakurgaon and four of Nilphamari districts,” Principal of MARMC

Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after completing the testing

process at 6:55 pm.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur

division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19 patients

sharply jumped to 4,911 as 110 new cases were reported from across the

division.

“The district-wise break up of 4,911 infected patients stands at

1,471 in Rangpur, 211 in Panchagarh, 586 in Nilphamari, 263 in

Lalmonirhat, 335 in Kurigram, 287 in Thakurgaon, 1,221 in Dinajpur and

537 Gaibandha of the division,” Dr. Siddiqui said.