4,309 patients cured from COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, July 19, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 4,309 patients have, so far, cured from the Covid-19 with 235 new ones over the past twenty-four hours in all eight districts of Rajshahi division till Saturday last, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Sunday.

The report also said 1,028 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till this morning.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 2,587 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 1,468 were released till Saturday.

Meanwhile, with detection of 174 new more positive cases in six districts on Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 9,989, Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 69 were detected in Rajshahi district including 54 in its city and Bogura district only.

Apart from this, 19 people have also tested COVID-19 positive afresh in Sirajganj, 10 in Natore and five in Chapainawabganj districts on the same day.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,108 in Rajshahi including 1,666 in its city, 291 in Chapainawabganj, 779 in Naogaon, 350 in Natore, 627 in Joypurhat, 4,120 in Bogura, 1,043 in Sirajganj and 671 in Pabna districts.

Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health safety guidelines.

Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.

On the other hand, a total of 190 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 150 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.

A total of 50,038 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 46,030 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.

Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.

Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection.

There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution. A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division.

Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients.

There are arrangements of 462 beds in isolation units here and 19 ambulances for emergency transportation for treatment of the infected patients.