COVID-19 cases cross 4,800 in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 19, 2020 (BSS) – The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4,800 mark in Rangpur division as 121 new patients tested positive after testing 376 collected samples on Saturday at the two laboratories in the division.

“Currently, the total number of COVID-19 cases stand at 4,801 in all eight districts of the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The district-wise breakup of the total infected patients stands at 1,445 in Rangpur, 1,178 in Dinajpur, 582 in Nilphamari, 523 in Gaibandha, 327 in Kurigram, 284 in Thakurgaon, 251 in Lalmonirhat, 211 in Panchagarh

“ However, the number of recovered patients is on the rise daily and now rose to 3,161 with healing of 55 more people on Monday” Dr. Siddique said adding that the recovery rate is 65.84 percent in the division,”.

The cured COVID-19 patients include 1,011 in Rangpur, 144 in Panchagarh, 446 in Nilphamari, 172 in Lalmonirhat, 182 in Kurigram, 213 in Thakurgaon, 701 in Dinajpur and 292 in Gaibandha districts.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of the fatalities of the deadly virus rose to 81 in the division with one more death reported from Dinajpur on Saturday.

Among 81 deceased people, 26 died in Rangpur, 23 in Dinajpur, 10 in Gaibandha, nine in Nilphamari, five in Kurigram, four in Panchagarh and two each in Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon districts .

“The average fatality rate among all 4,801 COVID-19 patients now stands at around 1.68 percent in the division,” he said.

Of the total 4,801 COVID-19 patients, 162 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 3,161 recovered patients and 81 deaths while 1,397 remaining in home isolations in the division.

A total of 355 persons were placed in quarantine at home or institutions and 453 others released in the division during last 24 hours ending 8 am today,.

A total of 55,981 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 49,674 released and 6,307 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines since the outbreak of the COVID -19., the sources said.

“Currently, the government hospitals and health services which providing facilities have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to provide treatments to the infected patients ,” Dr. Khan added.

Talking to BSS, Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said the authorities concerned are working relentlessly for providing best health services to the infected patients.

“We have put maximum efforts on inspiring the people to abide by health safety guidelines and rules, set by the government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 both in urban and rural areas of the division,” Lyzu added.