Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 18, 2020 (BSS/AFP) –

Scoreboard after rain washed out the whole of the third day’s play in

the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old

Trafford on Saturday:

England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)

West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 32-1)

K. Brathwaite not out 6

J. Campbell lbw b Curran 12

A. Joseph not out 14

Total (1 wkt, 14 overs, 59 mins) 32

To bat: S Hope, S Brooks, R Chase, J Blackwood, J Holder, S Dowrich, K

Roach, S Gabriel

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Campbell)

Bowling: Broad 5-1-14-0; Woakes 4-3-2-0; Curran 3-1-8-1; Bess 2-0-8-0

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes,

Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad

Match position: West Indies are 437 runs behind with nine first-innings

wickets standing

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)