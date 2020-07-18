Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, July 18, 2020 (BSS/AFP) –
Scoreboard after rain washed out the whole of the third day’s play in
the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old
Trafford on Saturday:
England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172)
West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 32-1)
K. Brathwaite not out 6
J. Campbell lbw b Curran 12
A. Joseph not out 14
Total (1 wkt, 14 overs, 59 mins) 32
To bat: S Hope, S Brooks, R Chase, J Blackwood, J Holder, S Dowrich, K
Roach, S Gabriel
Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Campbell)
Bowling: Broad 5-1-14-0; Woakes 4-3-2-0; Curran 3-1-8-1; Bess 2-0-8-0
England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes,
Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad
Match position: West Indies are 437 runs behind with nine first-innings
wickets standing
Toss: West Indies
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)