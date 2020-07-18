Razzak for developing export quality of potato variety

TANGAIL, July 18, 2020 (BSS)- Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak today said the government is intensifying its efforts to develop high quality of potato variety for exporting to different countries.

“We have to gear up our research work to invent export quality of potato variety as there is a huge demand of potato in foreign markets,” he said while speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony through a video conference here.

Officials of Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC), growers and businessmen, among others, were present at the conference, said a press release.

“If high-yielding potato variety is developed, we can produce over one crore tonnes of potato in the country,” the minister added.

“Our annual demand of potato is 60 to 70 lakh tones… we can export the remaining potatoes to foreign markets,” he added.