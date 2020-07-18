One held with 16 gold bars at airport

DHAKA, July 18, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka Custom House today detained one

person with 16 gold bars weighting 1.850 kilograms at Hazrat Shahjalal

International Airport (HSIA) here.

The detainee was Mohammad Jasim, a passenger of the flight of Saudi

Arabian Airlines (SV 3808) that landed at HSIA at 5.25 today.

The gold bars were found after searching his bag as he was trying to

leave the airport through the green channel area, Dhaka Customs House

Assistant Commissioner (preventive) Solaiman Hossain said.

The estimated cost of the gold is Taka 92.50 lakh, he added.