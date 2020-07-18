Flood situation gets further worse in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, July 18, 2020 (BSS)- Over all flood situation in the district further deteriorated affecting more people despite of receding water level in the river Jamuna.

Nine lakh 31 thousand 537 people in 653 villages of 53 unions out of 68 unions in the district have been affected in the flood intensifying their sufferings amidst on going COVID 19 pandemic.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Office sources said flood water has also increased river erosion in the mighty Jamuna which devoured 304 houses completely and damaged 14210 houses partially.

Besides, 194 km earthen roads, 66 km carpeted roads, 266 educational institutions , 4246 tube wells, 4797 latrines, 658 mosque, orphanage, temple and Madrasa have partially been damaged in the flood water.

Department of Agriculture Extension sources said flood water inundated standing crops on 8820 hectares till today.

Jamuna dropped by 15 cm but its water level is flowing 108 over the red mark (19.50 meter) at Bahadurabad ghat point during the last 24 hours ending 12 this noon..

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Nayeb ALi said distribution of relief materials among the flood victims was on and nearly 12000 water purification tables were distributed among the flood hit people.