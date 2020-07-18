World class training to create women entrepreneurs kicked off

DHAKA, July 18, 2020 (BSS) – The world class training under Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series was launched today to create women entrepreneurs across the country.

Women and E-Commerce (WE) Forum in collaboration with Leveraging ICT of ICT Division launched the 12-month training under `Entrepreneurship Masterclass series 1.0’ for the members of WE, said a press release.

There are about half a million women are members of the WE Forum.

The trainers of foreign, including USA, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Germany and local, will provide training two days in each month under the said series to create women entrepreneurs.

Inaugurating the training workshop through online, Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam said the training under Entrepreneurship Masterclass series would help the government’s journey towards inclusive development.

“The government believes in inclusive development and it would provide assistance to those who will take initiative in line with its inclusive development philosophy,” he said.

The senior secretary called upon the women members of WE to take the training from the Entrepreneurship Masterclass series and develop themselves as entrepreneurs.

WE Forum President Nasima Akter Nisha said training under the Entrepreneurship Masterclass series is just beginning of WE’s journey to create its half a million women members as entrepreneurs.

LICT Policy Adviser Sami Ahmed, Professor of Paperdine University Larry Cox, President and CEO of Silkoak Saumya Basu and Founder of Search English Razib Ahmed also spoke at the function.

Sami Ahmed said the prospect of e-Commerce is enormous in Bangladesh and the women members of WE can take this opportunity by developing themselves as entrepreneurs.

Saumya said the United Nations supported the training to create entrepreneurs under Entrepreneurship Masterclass Series in Bangladesh as it suits in a goal of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).