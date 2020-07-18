Bangladesh virus cases cross 2 lakh mark, reports 1, 10,098 total recoveries

DHAKA, July 18, 2020 (BSS) – The caseload from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bangladesh crossed two lakh mark overnight, while it (country) reported 1, 10,098 total recoveries from the lethal disease during the period.

“The tally of COVID-19 infections has surged to 2,02,066 as 2,709 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours,” Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana told a virtual media briefing at DGHS in the city this afternoon.

She said 34 more COVID-19 patients died at the same time, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 2,581.

The recovery count rose to 1, 10,098 after another 1,373 patients were discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, Nasima said.

She also informed that a total of 10,923 samples were tested at 80 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the total infections, 54.49 percent patients have recovered while 1.28 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8, the health official said.

Bangladesh confirmed the first coronavirus death on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

The global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 600,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

By 0050 GMT on Saturday, the number of fatalities worldwide stood at 600,665, and that of global COVID-19 infections surpassed 14 million.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation in the world in absolute terms with 3,638,002 cases and 139,128 deaths.