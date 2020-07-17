Light to moderate rain likely

DHAKA, July 17, 2020 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said a met office release here today.

Maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 36.0 degree Celsius at Jashore and minimum temperature today was recorded 25.3 degree Celsius at Srimangal.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 23 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 06:48 pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 05:21 am.