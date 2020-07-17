20,000 families marooned in Naogaon

NAOGAON, July 17, 2020 (BSS) – With flood ravaging Naogaon, about 20,000 families have been stranded in the district as a vast area of Atrai and Manda upazilas went under floodwater due to damage of embankments of the Atrai River at six points.

The water level of the Atrai River has fallen slightly but it is still flowing 19 cm above the danger level, said officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board.

Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Chanaullah said five unions of the upazila have been inundated due to the collapse of embankments in Amrul and Baithakhali areas.

He said the floodwater inundated about 50 villages in the five flood-hit unions, while about 56,000 people from about 15,000 families have been marooned in these villages.

Dry food items and rice were distributed among the 300 flood-hit families as relief, Chanaullah said.

Manda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Abdul Halim said people of 25 villages in Kashab and Bishnapur unions of the upazila were affected by flood.

About 5,000 families were marooned in Manda upazila, he added.