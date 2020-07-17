Flood situation worsens further in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, July 17, 2020 (BSS)- The overall flood situation in the district deteriorated further despite receding water level in the river Jamuna.

The flood, which hit the district second time, has affected more than eight lakh people in 625 villages under 51 unions out of 68 unions in the district.

The flood damaged huge properties like crops, roads, houses, educational institutions, tube wells, latrines, bridge ,embankment, temple, mosque and Madrasas.

According to District Relief and Rehabilitation Office sources, a total of 244 houses have eroded completely by the river Jamauna. Besides, flood water also damaged 14,210 houses, 97-kilometer earthen roads, 23-km carpeted roads, 4-km flood protection dam, five bridges, 177 educational institutions, 3,690 tube wells, 3,848 latrines, 569 mosque and Madrasa and nine temples partially.

Department of Agriculture Extension sources said standing crops on 7,577 hectares of land went under flood water. During the last 24 hours, the Jamuna river dropped by 6 cm and was flowing 123 over the red mark (19.50 meter) at Bahadurabad ghat point till 12 this noon.. Besides five persons drowned in the flood water during the time.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Nayeb ALi said some 14,973 people took shelter in 79 flood shelters. The government allotted a total of Taka 25.50 lakh for the flood victims till today, he said.

Dewanganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sultana Razia said relief operation among the flood victims are continued. Besides, 1,000 masks were disbursed among the flood victims to prevent coronavirus transmission, 12,000 water purifying tablets were also disbursed among the flood victims, she added.

Razia mentioned that around 1,000 families took shelter in 21 flood shelters under this worst affected upazila.

Civil Surgeon Dr Pronoy Kanti Das said the activities of 71 community clinics of

the district have been shifted to adjacent high land and houses as flood water entered those clinics.

A total of 80 medical teams, equipped with sufficient medicine, saline and water purifying tablets, are working in the flood affected areas to face any eventualities after receding flood water, he added.