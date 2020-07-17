COVID-19 cases cross 4,500 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 17, 2020 (BSS) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases exceeded the 4,500 mark in Rangpur division as 94 new patients were reported after testing 376 collected samples on Monday at two laboratories in the division.

“The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,541 now in all eight districts of the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The district-wise break up of the 4,541 patients stands at 1,390 in Rangpur, 190 in Panchagarh, 536 in Nilphamari, 233 in Lalmonirhat, 303 in Kurigram, 267 in Thakurgaon, 1,113 in Dinajpur and 509 Gaibandha of the division.

“Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients continues increasing daily and rose to 2,977 with the healing of 121 more people on Monday at the recovery rate of 62.86 percent in the division,” Dr. Siddique said.

The 2,977 recovered COVID-19 patients include 976 of Rangpur, 126 of Panchagarh, 394 of Nilphamari, 168 of Lalmonirhat, 165 of Kurigram, 212 of Thakurgaon, 662 of Dinajpur and 274 of Gaibandha districts.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of fatalities rose to 80 in the division with four more deaths, including three from Rangpur and one from Dinajpur, reported on Thursday.

Among the 80 deceased people, 26 died in Rangpur, 22 in Dinajpur, 10 in Gaibandha, nine in Nilphamari, five in Kurigram, four in Panchagarh and two each in Lalmonirhat and Thakurgaon districts of the division.

“The average casualty rate among all 4,541 COVID-19 patients now stands at around 1.76 percent in the division,” he said.

Among the total 4,541 COVID-19 patients, 181 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after release of 2,977 recovered patients and 80 deaths while 1,303 remaining in home isolations in the division.

During the last 24 hours till 8 am today, 393 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 557 others released in the division.

A total of 55,015 people of the division were put in quarantines, and of them, 48,743 released and 6,272 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines since the beginning.

“Since the beginning, we have tested a total of 34,457 collected samples of Rangpur division till Thursday night, and of them, 4,541 were found COVID-19 positive with an infection rate of around 13.18 percent,” Dr. Khan said.

“Currently, the government hospitals and health services providing facilities have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to provide treatments to the infected patients and face the situation in the division,” Dr. Khan added.

Talking to BSS, Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said all authorities concerned are working shoulder-to-shoulder for preventing COVID-19 infection and providing better health services to the infected patients.

“Maximum efforts have been put on inspiring the people in abiding by health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 both in urban and rural areas of the division,” Hossain added.