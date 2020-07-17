Anisul mourns death of Abdul Hye

DHAKA, July 17, 2020 (BSS) – Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Abdul Hye, a valiant freedom fighter and younger brother of President M Abdul Hamid.

Hye, also the commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad of Mithamoin upazila of Kishoreganj, passed away at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka in the early hours of today, an official release said.

In a message of condolence, the law minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Abdul Hye, also the assistant private secretary to the President, left behind wife, a son, two daughters as well as a host of relatives and well wishers to mourn his death.