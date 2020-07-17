Kamal, Mannan condole Abdul Hye’s death

DHAKA, July 17, 2020 (BSS) – Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Planning Minister MA Mannan today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Md. Abdul Hye, a valiant freedom fighter and younger brother of President M Abdul Hamid.

In separate messages of condolence, both Kamal and Mannan prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Abdul Hye, who was also assistant private secretary to the President, breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka in the early hours of today at the age of 67.