Ex DU VC Emajuddin Ahmed passes away

DHAKA, July 17, 2020 (BSS) – Former vice chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) and Professor of Political Science Emajuddin Ahmed passed away today at the age of 87.

He breathed his last around 7:30am at Labaid Specialized Hospital in city’s Dhanmondi area, said his daughter and Professor of Political Science of DU Dr Dil Raushan Jinnat Ara Nazneen.

He is survived by two son, two daughters as well as a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Emajuddin’s first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Bajme Kaderia Jame Mosque, adjacent to his residence in Dhaka’s Kataban area, after Jummah prayers. Later his second namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka University mosque after Asr prayers.

He will be buried next to his wife at Mirpur Shaheed Intellectuals’ Graveyard.

Emajuddin Ahmed was born on 15 December 1933 in Malda district of the then British India. He served as the vice chancellor of Dhaka University from November 1, 1992 to August 31, 1996.

He was awarded “Mahakal Krishti Chinta Sangha Gold Medal” and “National Literary Parliament Gold Medal” for his creative research and writing.