AL to distribute reliefs in flood-hit areas: Murad

JAMALPUR, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan today said Awami League (AL) will provide relief assistance to flood-hit people across the country.

“Awami League always stands by people in times of need and we will continue distributing relief materials until the flood situation improves,” he told newsmen.

He said AL leaders and workers will reach out food to the doorsteps of the flood-hit people, whose houses have been inundated by flood water.

The state minister was talking to reporters at Sarishabari here on the occasion of the 12th death anniversary of his father Motiyar Rahman Talukdar.

The death anniversary of Motiyar Rahman, who was one of the organizers of the Liberation War and former president of District unit of Awami League and District Lawyers Association, was observed at the initiative of the Upazila Awami League through various programmes which include arranging Milad mahfil, recitation of the holy Quran, and food distribution among the orphans.

Apart from Murad, the eldest son of Motiyar, High Court Justice Md Mahmud Hasan Talukder Mintu, Upazila AL President Chanowar Hossain Badsha and General Secretary Harun ur Rashid were also present, among others.