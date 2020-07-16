70,300 families under BGB’s Dinajpur Sector get foodstuffs

RANGPUR, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – Three battalions of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) under its Dinajpur Sector already distributed foodstuffs among 70,300 jobless and distressed frontier families in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dinajpur, Phulbari and Joypurhat battalions of BGB under Dinajpur Sector distributed the foodstuffs as humanitarian support with assistance of Bidyananda Foundation since the last week of April among jobless and distressed people of Dinajpur and Joypurhat.

Under the programme, 300 distressed frontier families today received foodstuffs in a function arranged maintaining health directives by Phulbari 29 BGB battalion under management of Dinajpur BGB Sector at Khanpur High School in Dinajpur Sadar upazila.

Dinajpur Sector Commander of BGB Colonel Md. Jahirul Haque Khan distributed the foodstuffs, including rice, pulse, edible oil, iodized salt and soap, among the 300 jobless, poor and distressed frontier families as the chief guest.

Commanding Officer of Phulbari 29 BGB Battalion Lt. Colonel Md. Sharif Ullah Abed, its Company Commander Md. Farid Uddin, Askorpur union chairman Ziaur Rahman Zia, Headmaster of Khanpur High School Moksedul Haque, among others, were present.

The chief guest said the three BGB battalions under Dinajpur Sector so far distributed foodstuffs among 70,300 poor, distressed and needy frontier families and the assistance would continue in the future until the COVID-19 situation becomes normal.