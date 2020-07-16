Massive tree plantation stressed for ecological balance

RANGPUR, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – Officials and political leaders here today stressed on massive tree plantation to mitigate adverse impacts of climate change for maintaining ecological balance to keep the planet habitable for all living beings.

They viewed this at the launching function of the National Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 on ‘Surovi Uddyan’ in the city responding to the call of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for plantation of one crore saplings across the country marking the Mujib Year.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling of medicinal tree ‘Hortoki’ in the function arranged marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The district administration organised the function presided over by Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan.

Divisional Forest Officer Matlubar Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir and Rangpur Sadar Range Officer of the Social Forestry Division Mossarraf Hossain spoke.

In another function, district Awami League (AL) inaugurated today the National Tree Plantation Campaign 2020 responding to the call of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at its office premises in Betpotti area of the city.

President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed and its General Secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Razu jointly launched the camping by planting saplings of fruit, timber and medicinal trees on the occasion.

Vice-presidents of district AL Professor Mazed Ali Babul and Utpal Sarker, its Joint General Secretary Rosy Rahman, Organising Secretary Wazedul Islam, Office Secretary Amin Sarker and other leaders of AL and its associate bodies were present.

Similarly, a number of other government departments, socio-cultural and professional organisations launched the campaign by planting and distribution of saplings of fruit, timber and medicinal trees across the district.

The Divisional Commissioner said massive tree plantation would create an eco-friendly green nature to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change bringing environmental equilibrium and economic development.

“Around two lakh saplings of trees will be planted in Rangpur district alone under the campaign in the Mujib Year,” he said.