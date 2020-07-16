COVID-19 cases in Khulna division reach 8,212

KHULNA, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 250 more positive cases in last 24 hours till today’s noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division reached 8,212, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 250 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

The health officials said the newly detected 250 COVID-19 patients are 64 in Khulna, 61 in Jashore, 28 in Narail, 25 each in Satkhira and Jhenidah, 19 in Kushtia, 13 in Chuadanga, 10 in Magura, three in Meherpur and two in Bagerhat districts in the division.

“Among the total 8,212 COVID-19 patients, 3,364 are in Khulna, 1,217 in Jashore, 1,070 in Kushtia, 560 in Jhenaidah, 463 in Narail, 457 in Satkhira, 360 in Bagerhat, 336 in Chuadanga, 270 in Magura and 115 in Meherpur districts” Dr. Ferdousi said.

The number of recovered COVID-19 continues increasing along with rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks in the division, he said.

“With the healing of 182 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 3,764 with the recovery rate of 45.84 percent in the division till today’s noon,” she said.

The recovered patients are being discharged from home isolations or Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals after disappearance of all symptoms and finding of two consecutive real-time PCR tests.

“Among the total 8,212 coronavirus infected persons, 870 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 3,764 have recovered and 141 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi said.

With the four more deaths the total number of fatalities now reached 141 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 49 in Khulna, 21 in Kushtia, 17 in Jashore, 10 in each in Jhenaidah and Satkhira, nine in Bagerhat, eight in Naral, seven in Magura, six in Meherpur and four in Chuadanga districts in the division”, she added.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 8,212 Covid-19 patients stands at little over 1.72 percent in the division. During the last 24 hours, 314 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 291 others released from all ten districts in the division.

A total of 46,239 people were put in quarantines since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in all ten districts of Khulna division.

Among them, 43,530 have so far been released and 2,709 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines in the division.