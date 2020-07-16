KU to distribute sanitizer among marginalized people

KHULNA, July 16, 2020 (BSS) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Environmental Science Discipline in Khulna University (KU) has started producing hand sanitizer to distribute hygienic material free of cost among 20,000 marginalized people at 68 unions of Khulna district.

The hand sanitizers are being produced under the supervision of the Local Government Department of Khulna District Administration in collaboration with the Environmental Science Discipline of KU with the funding of Local Governance Support Project (LGSP-3), said a press release yesterday.

Professor Salma Begum, Head of Environmental Science Discipline and her associates are working into the lab of the university.

The Accountable Local Government (EALG) project is providing technical assistance on the overall issue of hand sanitizer making activities.

Assistant Commissioner of Khulna District Administration Nuri Tasmin Urmi and students of Environmental Science Discipline were present during that time.

The KU Environmental Science Discipline is producing the sanitizer following the formula approved by World Health Organisation (WHO).