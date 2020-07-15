Khalid calls for keeping journey on Eid restricted without urgency

DHAKA, July 15, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid

Mahmud Chowdhury today called upon the people to keep journey

restricted centering the Eid-ul-Azha without urgency to check the

spread of deadly coronavirus.

He said this while presiding over a virtual meeting on movements of

waters vessels and passengers’ safety on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

at the shipping ministry conference room, said a press release.

The state minister said movements of trucks and covered-vans except

the daily necessaries and animals-laden vehicles on ferries will be

kept stopped five days before and three days after the upcoming

Eid-ul-Azha.

Chowdhury also said movements of all kinds of freight ships,

sand-laden bulkhead will be kept stopped after sunset while plying of

those water vessels will remain stopped in day time as well five days

before and after three days of the Eid-ul-Azha.

He said launch and ferry operations will remain normal with

maintaining health guidelines and social or physical distancing rules.

Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh

Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam

Sadeque, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)

Chairman Khaja Miah, Shipping Department Commodore Syed Ariful Islam,

River Police Deputy Inspector General Md Atikul Islam, Bangladesh

Inland Waterways Passenger Carriers Association Chairman Mahbub Uddin

Ahmed and launch owners Saidur Rahman Rintu, Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan

and Badiuzzaman Badal, among others, spoke at the meeting.