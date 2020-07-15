Khalid calls for keeping journey on Eid restricted without urgency

DHAKA, July 15, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid
Mahmud Chowdhury today called upon the people to keep journey
restricted centering the Eid-ul-Azha without urgency to check the
spread of deadly coronavirus.
He said this while presiding over a virtual meeting on movements of
waters vessels and passengers’ safety on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha
at the shipping ministry conference room, said a press release.
The state minister said movements of trucks and covered-vans except
the daily necessaries and animals-laden vehicles on ferries will be
kept stopped five days before and three days after the upcoming
Eid-ul-Azha.
Chowdhury also said movements of all kinds of freight ships,
sand-laden bulkhead will be kept stopped after sunset while plying of
those water vessels will remain stopped in day time as well five days
before and after three days of the Eid-ul-Azha.
He said launch and ferry operations will remain normal with
maintaining health guidelines and social or physical distancing rules.
Shipping Secretary Mohammad Mesbah Uddin Chowdhury, Bangladesh
Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam
Sadeque, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)
Chairman Khaja Miah, Shipping Department Commodore Syed Ariful Islam,
River Police Deputy Inspector General Md Atikul Islam, Bangladesh
Inland Waterways Passenger Carriers Association Chairman Mahbub Uddin
Ahmed and launch owners Saidur Rahman Rintu, Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan
and Badiuzzaman Badal, among others, spoke at the meeting.