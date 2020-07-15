Riva calls on Momen

DHAKA, July 15, 2020 (BSS) – Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das called on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed various matters related to mutual interests and bilateral issues between the two friendly neighboring countries, a foreign ministry official told BSS here today.

On Monday, Bangladesh received the first ever Indian Parcel Train at Benapole carrying 384 tonnes of dry chilies from Indian south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Indian High Commission said trade between India and Bangladesh had been affected as the transport services between the two countries got disrupted due to COVID-19 related restrictions since March 2020.

The Indian mission here expected that ‘Parcel Train Service’ would be beneficial in promoting trade between the two countries while the transportation cost by railways works out to be cheaper compared to road transport.