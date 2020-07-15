RAB arrests Regent Group chairman Shahed from Satkhira frontier

DHAKA, July 15, 2020 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an overnight drive arrested Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed, the prime accused in issuing fake COVID-19 (Coronavirus) test report scam, from Satkhira frontier area early today.

“RAB in an overnight drive arrested Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed with an illegal arms from the bank of Labangaboti river frontier at Komorpur Village under Debhata Upazila of Satkhira at about 5 am,” RAB’s Media and legal Wing Director Lieutenant Colonel Ashique Billah confirmed BSS this morning.

Mohammad Shahed was being flown to Dhaka by a helicopter, he added.

He said, so far, a total of 11 out of 17 people suspects were arrested in connection with the case filed by RAB with Uttara West Police Station on charges of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) certificate forgery.

Earlier, the anti-crime elite force RAB in another drive last evening at a house in Kapasia of Gazipur nabbed Regent Group Managing Director Masud Parvez, the close aide of Regent Hospital owner Mohammad Shahed, over coronavirus test reports scam.

The accused were Regent Group Chairman Mohammad Shahed, Managing Director Masud Parvez, Regent Hospital staff Tariqul Islam, Abdur Rashid Khan Jewel, Md Shimul Parvez, Dipayan Basu, IT Officer Mahbub, Saikat, Palash, Administrative Officer Ahsan Habib, Health Technician Md Ahsan Habib, Health Technologist Hatim Ali, Receiver Kamrul Islam, Regent Group Project Administrator Md Rakibul Islam, Regent Group Human Resources Officer Amit Banik, Regent Group Driver Abdus Salam, and Executive Officer Abdur Rashid Khan.