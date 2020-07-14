Health dept’s directives for Eid-ul-Azha’s Jamaat

DHAKA, July 14, 2020 (BSS) – Directorate General of Health Services
(DGHS) has urged the Muslims to follow its guidelines and health rules
while attending the holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the mosques.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a meeting was held on July 12
with the country’s top Alem-Ulemas and the concerned ministries and
departments through ‘Zoom’ Video Conference ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha,
said an official press release today.
The health department has issued instructions for the devotees
including completion of ablution before going to the mosques to say
Eid prayers.
The DGHS urged the devotees to participate in the Eid Jamaat in the
nearest mosques instead of any open space maintaining physical
distancing. It has also urged sick and elderly people to stay at home
and requested to refrain from roaming outside.
Before the Eid-ul-Azha Jamaat, the mosques must be cleaned and
disinfected by using germicides, carpets will not be allowed to use on
the mosques floors during the prayers and the devotees must have to
carry their Jainamazs (prayer mats) with their own instead of using
those remaining in the mosques, said the DGHS instructions.
To contain the corona transmission, it has asked the mosque
authorities to keep sanitizer at the entry point and the devotees have
been urged not to use the wash room of the mosques before joining the
prayer.
The devotees must have to wear face musks and participate in the Eid
Jamaat by maintaining physical distancing. The health department has
requested everyone to refrain from shaking hands and embracing each
other after the prayer.
Even the people have to maintain strict discipline at entry and exit
points of the mosques. All have to abide by the instructions of
Ministry of Fisheries and livestock properly in the case of animal
sacrifice marking the holy Eid, it added.