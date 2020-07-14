World Youth Skills Day tomorrow

DHAKA, July 14, 2020 (BSS) – The World Youth Skills Day (WYSD)-2020 will be observed virtually tomorrow in the country as elsewhere in the world with the theme “Skills for a Resilient Youth”.

The importance of developing skilled youth is at the core of this year’s message for the Day.

The aim of WYSD is to advocate for skills as an important factor to improve young people’s transitions to decent work, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing today’s most challenging global issues.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

The President, in his message, said the worldwide observance of the day will play an important role to develop the skills of the young generation and encourage them to succeed in life.

He said skilled manpower is prerequisite to development. Giving priority to enhancing skills of the people, the government has been developing skill generation.

The president said the government is going to include technical education in general education to develop the skills of the young generation.

He said Bangladesh has already attained the membership of World Skills International and World Skills Asia which added a new dimension for observance of WYSD in the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the spirit of the WYSD is to turn the jobless youth into human resources through providing them technical and vocational education and imparting training for developing skills. “This matter is now our priority,” she said.

The greatest Bengali of all time, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman included people-oriented and science-based education at the 1st education policy of the country, she said.

“Following the policy, the present government also emphasized on technical education and different types of training programmes, so that, the youth of the country would be self-dependent,” said the premier.

This is an important year for us, as we are celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, ‘Mujib Borsho’, she said adding, we took various programmes to celebrate the occasion but we need to minimize it for the welfare of the countrymen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We have been organizing some programmes virtually through television, Betar and other virtual media, she further said.

It is important to build up the skilled youth for implementing vision-2021, achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, attain the status of developed country by 2041 and fulfill Bangladesh Delta Plan (BDP) 2100, the premier said.

The president and the prime minister wished all the success of the Day.

The United Nations, at its General Assembly in November 2014, declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day.

The UN designated day seeks to generate greater awareness of and discussion on the importance of technical, vocational education, and training and the development of other skills relevant to both local and global economies.