Tougher stance taken to stop illegal entry of sacrificial animals

DHAKA, July 14, 2020 (BSS)- The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has taken tougher stance to stop illegal entry of sacrificial animals through the border areas ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Chaired by Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, a decision was taken in this regard at an inter-ministerial meeting at the ministry on July 9, an official release said here today.

As per decision of the meeting, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has sent letters to the Cabinet Division and Public Security Department on July 13 to take necessary steps in this regard, it added.