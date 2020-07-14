Hasan provides food items among jobless people in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 14, 2020 (BSS) – Information Minister and Joint Secretary of Awami League (AL) Dr Hasan Mahmud provided food items among over 500 workers of Karnafuli Jute Mill, Forat and Decorative Development in Rangunia here this afternoon.

NNK Foundation on behalf of the minister handed over the food stuff among the jobless people at Karnafuli Jute Mill Gate at a simple ceremony.

NNK Foundation has been founded after the name of the information minister’s parents at Rangunia upazila with a view to helping distressed people.

NNK Foundation official Master Abdur Rauf presided over the function while Jasim Uddin Talukder, religious affairs secretary of upazila AL, Master Aslam Khan, president of municipality AL, Abdul Halim, assistant office secretary of upazila AL, Jalal Uddin, councilor of the municipality, local AL leader Nurul Abshar Jasim, Ahsan Habib, among others, were present.

Each packet contains 12 kg of various food items including rice, pulses, oil, sugar and onion.

Master Abdur Rauf said the information minister has been distributing food items among unemployed people in every village under Rangunia since the onset of the corona virus.

In that continuity, jute mill workers are also being provided with food stuff, he said, adding the information minister would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the unemployed people of Rangunia through the NNK Foundation.