Surath Kumar Sarker reappointed PIO

DHAKA, July 14, 2020 (BSS) – The government has reappointed Surath Kumar Sarkar as principal information officer (PIO) at the Press Information Department (PID), postponing his post retirement leave (PRL) and facilities, on contract for the next one year from the date of his joining.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard today, saying that the conditions of his contractual appointment will be determined as per the approved contract letter.

Surath, an officer of BCS 1984 regular batch, has been enjoying PRL since July 4 this year.