DNCC to become smart city: Atiqul

DHAKA, July 13, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today said the northern part of the capital would become a smart city as his office is working on this.

“Bicycle ride sharing system has been introduced in Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara and Niketon areas as part of that goal to turn DNCC into a smart city. Works like paying holding tax, collecting trade licence, birth and death registration can be completed online from January 1, 2021. An app named Sobar Dhaka would be launched within next four months. We will also install smart LED light on the streets,” he said.

The DNCC mayor said these while inaugurating setting up of smart lamppost at Kakoli Bus Stand in the capital. E.co Bangladesh, a private company that raises mobile phone tower, raised the lamppost.

Such lamppost would become handy in providing free Wi-Fi in the area, security monitoring and setting up smart bin for modern waste management.

While talking about introducing more digital technology, the DNCC mayor said we are going to use digital technology in everything, adding, “We have already launched digital cattle market for upcoming Eid ul-Azha.”

“We will establish a command centre on the first floor of Nagar Bhaban, from where it would be possible to monitor the overall situation of the capital city and take necessary steps,” he added.

Shahjalal Science and Technology University professor Dr Muhammed Zafar Iqbal at the programme said the city, which has more bicycle lanes, is the smarter city.

“To establish a smart city, we have to lay emphasis on air quality, traffic management, women, children and autistic people friendly infrastructures, public transport, public health and education,” Dr Zafar Iqbal said.

Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) chairman Md Jahurul Haque, DNCC chief executive officer Md Abdul Hai, and senior officials of E.co Bangladesh were present on the occasion, among others.