PM launches‘one crore saplings’ plantation Thursday

DHAKA, July 12, 2020 (BSS) –As a part of the celebration of Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the plantation of one crore saplings across the country by planting a tamarind tree and a Chhatian tree at Ganabhaban here on Thursday (July 16).

This was stated by Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddinat a virtual meeting to review the progress of the plantation programme, said a press release.

Md Shahab Uddin said after the inauguration of the Prime Minister, saplings of one fruit, one forest, and one medicinal plant will be officially planted in every district and upazila.

Later, 20,325 saplings will be planted in each of the 492 upazilas of the country at a convenient time during the tree planting season from July 16 to September 15 in compliance with the health rules.

“Following the footsteps of Father of the Nation, who startedtree plantation programme in the country, this programme is being implemented in the‘Mujib Year’ to maintain the balance of environment,” he said.

Seeking assistance of public representatives including members of parliament, the minister urged all to conduct regular inquiries after planting each tree and take necessary measures for proper nurture of the greeneries, added the release.

Deputy minister of the ministry Habibun Nahar, MP was present as a special guest at the meeting chaired by secretary of the ministry Ziaul Hasan NDC.

Additional Secretary (Administration) of the ministry Dr. Md. Billal Hossain, Additional Secretary Ahmed Shamim Al Razi and Md. Mizanul Haque Chowdhury, Director General of the Department of Environment AKM Rafiq Ahmed, Chief Conservator of Forests Amir Hossain Chowdhury, Chairman of Forest Industries Development Corporation Mohammad Ahsanul Jabbar, Managing Director of Climate Change Trust Masud Ahmed, Director of Forest Research Institute Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Director of National Herbarium Parimal Singhand senior officials of the ministry were also present.