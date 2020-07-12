338 non-MPO teachers, staff get PM’s assistance in Feni

FENI, July 12, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 338 teachers and staff of non-monthly pay order (MPO) educational institutions have been listed for assistance from Prime Minister’s relief fund in Feni.

Of them, 284 are teachers and 54 are staff. The teachers will get Taka 5,000 each while the staffs will get Taka 2500 each.

Meanwhile, Feni Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Wahiduzzaman today handed over the cheque of the donation to the non-MPO teachers and staff of Feni Shishu NiketanCollectorate School and Police Line School at a function at the conference room of DC Office here.

Additional DC (revenue) Sujan Chowdhury and Additional DC (overall) MstSumoniAktar addressed the function, among others, with Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nasrin Sultana in the chair.

Additional DC (overall) SumoniAktar said 147 teachers and 24 staffs in Feni sadar upazila, 22 teachers and four staffs in Sonagazi upazila, four teachers and three staffs in Fulgazi upazila, five teachers in Parshuram upazila and 38 teachers and nine staffs in Chhagalnaiya upazila have already received the assistance.

Besides, 68 teachers and 14 staffs in Daganbhuiyan upazila will get the assistance soon, she added.