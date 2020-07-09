PM implementing every promise given to the nation: Tajul

DHAKA, July 9, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina not only have plans for the development of the country and the nation but also implement its, said Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tajul Islam today.

He said this while handing over car keys to the newly elected chairmen of Lalmai Upazila of Comilla district and Shayestaganj Upazila Parishad of Habiganj district at the ministry today, said a press release here.

“People’s Leader Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to improve the living standards of the people by strengthening the local government system and implementing socio-economic and infrastructural development activities,” Tajul said.

He also said that the Prime Minister was fulfilling every promise given to the nation, added the release.

The minister also directed the Upazila Chairmen to fulfill their responsibilities entrusted to all with honesty and sincerity in order to make the country a developed one by 2041.

Senior secretary of the local government department Helaluddin Ahmed and senior officials of the ministry were ALSO present at the time.

Earlier on January 9, 2017, the meeting of the National Implementation Committee on Administrative Restructuring (NICAR) was held, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In the meeting, Lalmai Upazila of Comilla was approved as the 491st Upazila of the country and Shayestaganj of Habiganj as the 492nd Upazila on November 20 of the same year.