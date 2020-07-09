BGB intensifies vigilance against cattle smuggling in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 9, 2020 (BSS)- Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has intensified vigilance against cattle smuggling along the Rajshahi frontiers to avert any sort of unwanted incidents in terms of border-killing.

“We have already held view-sharing meetings with all concerned at 12 venues adjacent to the respective BGB Border Outposts (BOP) in the district,” said Lt Col Ferdous Ziauddin Mahmud, Commanding Officer of 1 BGB Battalion.

He added around 50 to 80 people consisting public representatives, leaders of influence, religious leaders, cattle traders and others concerned attended the meetings through maintaining social distancing and following the government’s health related guidelines amid the present Covid-19 pandemic.

Col Mahmud said the BOP level company commanders are insisting the cattle traders and their employees not to cross the border illegally for cattle smuggling.

The frontier BGB members are on high alert so that none can cross the border for cattle smuggling making their life risky ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

“We have also adopted need-based measures of forming a committee against cattle smuggling with each community people across the Padma River,” said Battalion Commander Lt Col Mahmud, adding the BGB people are adamant to stop border killing related to cattle smuggling.

In addition, COVID-19 also infected many people in the neighbouring country which could pose serious threat to Bangladesh.

In this situation, the BGB has increased patrolling in the bordering area to prevent smuggling and to protect the life and property of the people living in the border areas.

It also increased strict surveillance in the border areas at night. Besides, intelligence activities in the bordering areas also increased, Col Mahmud added.