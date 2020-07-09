Light to moderate rain likely over country

DHAKA, July 9, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at most places over Rangpur, Mymensigh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24 hours starting 9am today.

Many places over Khulna and Barishal divisions and a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions may see moderately heavy to very heavy falls, a met office release said.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain unchanged over the country.

Country’s highest temperature was recorded on Wednesday 36.0 degrees Celsius at Jashore and lowest one today was 24.0 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.

Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 6.50 pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 5.18am.