2,317 COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 9, 2020 (BSS) – The total number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 2,317 with healing of 68 more people in a day on Wednesday among a total of 3,695 infected people in Rangpur division till 8 am today.

“The rate recovery of the coronavirus infected people now stands around 58 percent in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The 2,317 recovered COVID-19 patients include 817 of Rangpur, 126 of Panchagarh, 320 of Nilphamari, 94 of Lalmonirhat, 122 of Kurigram, 173 of Thakurgaon, 464 of Dinajpur and 201 of Gaibandha districts.

“The healed patients were discharged from home isolations or Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the division after disappearance of all symptoms and two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” Dr. Siddiqui added.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 3,695 with 83 new positive cases reported after testing their collected samples at the COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur division on Tuesday.

The district-wise break up of the total COVID-19 patients stands at 1,162 in Rangpur, 162 in Panchagarh, 426 in Nilphamari, 185 in Lalmonirhat, 241 in Kurigram, 239 in Thakurgaon, 844 in Dinajpur and 436 Gaibandha districts in the division.

With one more death reported each from Rangpur, Panchagarh and Thakurgaon on Wednesday, the total number of fatalities rose to 66 in the division.

“The 66 deceased include 20 of Rangpur, 16 of Dinajpur, 10 of Gaibandha, eight of Nilphamari, four each of Panchagarh and Kurigram and two each of Thakurgaon and Lalmonirhat districts,” Dr. Khan said.

As of Wednesday, the average fatality rate among the total of 3,695 coronavirus patients stands at 1.50 percent in Rangpur division.

“We have so far tested 31,543 collected samples and found 3,695 COVID-19 infected patients till Wednesday night with the average infection rate of over 12.66 percent in the division,” he said.

Among the total 3,695 coronavirus infected patients, 133 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals, 2,317 were released after recovery, 66 died and 1,179 taking treatments in isolation at homes.

“Since the beginning from March 10 last, a total of 52,028 people were put in quarantine, and of them, 45,885 released and 6,143 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in Rangpur division,” Dr. Khan said.

During the last 24 hours, 439 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 324 others released in the division.

After getting a total of 1,73,316 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 1,02,601 pieces of the same with a stock of 70,715 pieces in stock in the division.

“We have maximum importance on inspiring the people in maintaining physical distance, wearing marks and abiding by the health direction to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 and providing proper treatments to the infected patients,” Dr. Khan said