FF Mrinal Bhattacharya dies

DHAKA, July 8, 2020 (BSS) – Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra musician

and freedom fighter Mrinal Bhattacharya died of old-age complications

while undergoing treatment at Mother and Child Hospital in Chattogram

in the early hours of today.

He was 74, family sources said.

He left behind wife, one son and a host of relatives and

well-wishers to mourn his death.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed deep shock

and sorrow at the death of Mrinal Bhattacharya.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the

departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.