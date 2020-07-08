FF Mrinal Bhattacharya dies

DHAKA, July 8, 2020 (BSS) – Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra musician
and freedom fighter Mrinal Bhattacharya died of old-age complications
while undergoing treatment at Mother and Child Hospital in Chattogram
in the early hours of today.
He was 74, family sources said.
He left behind wife, one son and a host of relatives and
well-wishers to mourn his death.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed deep shock
and sorrow at the death of Mrinal Bhattacharya.
In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the
departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.