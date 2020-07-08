DU seeks student’s opinion, expectation for formulating Master Plan

DHAKA, July 8, 2020 (BSS) – As Dhaka University (DU) is going to formulate a ‘Master Plan’ for the first time, the authorities have urged all levels of students to give their opinion and expectation regarding the long-anticipated master plan.

Students were asked to submit their views through the google form link: https://forms.gle/69UQvPJiLjoHGeF18 by July 20,2020, said a press release here today.

Various issues have been taken into consideration under the ‘Master Plan’ which include – construction of new halls and residential buildings, expansion of libraries, construction of inter-building roads, construction of bicycle stands, lanes and walkways, greening and beautification of campus, reduction of noise pollution and air pollution, waste management and development of sewerage.

The university administration and the concerned institution have already received views and suggestions from some experts at different levels and the concerned people in building the master plan.

Besides, the authorities have also consulted with leaders of Dhaka university Central Students Union (DUCSU) as the students’ representatives.