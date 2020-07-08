90pc citizens to be brought under internet by 2021: Palak

DHAKA, July 8, 2020 (BSS)- With a target of creating 20 lakh jobs in the IT sector, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said that a plan has been devised to bring 90 per cent citizens under internet facilities and provide 90 per cent of important services digitally to people by 2021.

The plan, if implemented, will generate Taka 500 crore by creating 20 lakh jobs in the IT and IT Enable Services (IT-ITES) sector, he said.

He made the remarks at a virtual talk show on the creation of a digital marketplace under Food for Nation, an initiative of the Asian Productivity Organization, Japan.

In the meeting, the initiatives of Bangladesh against COVID-19 were also discussed.

He said an ICT roadmap has already been created for the post COVID-19 period as the roadmap includes new innovations in the civic services, building startups in the ICT sector, digital transformation of health, agriculture and education sectors and supply chains.

In the roadmap, he said, specific targets have been set for social, economic and food security and the export of skilled manpower.

Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Secretary-General Dr AKP Mochtan also joined the talk show.