81 positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 8, 2020 (BSS) – Eighty-one more people were tested

positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing their samples today

at two laboratories in Rangpur division.

Health officials said the new 81 infected cases were reported after

diagnosing 376 collected samples from all eight districts in the

division at the two COVID-19 laboratories at Rangpur and Dinajpur.

Of them, 39 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples

at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in

Rangpur city.

“The new 39 patients include 26 of Rangpur, six of Kurigram, four of

Lalmonirhat and three of Gaibandha districts,” Chief of Divisional

Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC

Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.

Besides, 42 more new patients were reported after diagnosing 188

samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College

(MARMC) in Dinajpur.

“The 42 new COVID-19 patients include 26 of Dinajpur, two each of

Panchagarh, Nilphamari and Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC

Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after completing the testing

process at 7:25 pm.

Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for

Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19

patients rose to 3,693 as 81 new cases were reported from across the

division today.

“The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 1,162 in

Rangpur, 162 in Panchagarh, 425 in Nilphamari, 186 in Lalmonirhat, 241

in Kurigram, 239 in Thakurgaon, 844 in Dinajpur and 434 Gaibandha

districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.