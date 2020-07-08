81 positive tests for coronavirus in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 8, 2020 (BSS) – Eighty-one more people were tested
positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing their samples today
at two laboratories in Rangpur division.
Health officials said the new 81 infected cases were reported after
diagnosing 376 collected samples from all eight districts in the
division at the two COVID-19 laboratories at Rangpur and Dinajpur.
Of them, 39 new patients were reported after diagnosing 188 samples
at the COVID-19 Laboratory at Rangpur Medical College (RpMC) in
Rangpur city.
“The new 39 patients include 26 of Rangpur, six of Kurigram, four of
Lalmonirhat and three of Gaibandha districts,” Chief of Divisional
Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC
Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said.
Besides, 42 more new patients were reported after diagnosing 188
samples at the COVID-19 Laboratory at M Abdur Rahim Medical College
(MARMC) in Dinajpur.
“The 42 new COVID-19 patients include 26 of Dinajpur, two each of
Panchagarh, Nilphamari and Thakurgaon districts,” Principal of MARMC
Professor Dr. Shibesh Sarker told BSS after completing the testing
process at 7:25 pm.
Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for
Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the total number of COVID-19
patients rose to 3,693 as 81 new cases were reported from across the
division today.
“The district-wise break up of the patients stands at 1,162 in
Rangpur, 162 in Panchagarh, 425 in Nilphamari, 186 in Lalmonirhat, 241
in Kurigram, 239 in Thakurgaon, 844 in Dinajpur and 434 Gaibandha
districts in the division,” Dr. Siddiqui added.