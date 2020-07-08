Met office forecasts light to moderate rain across country

DHAKA, July 08, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted light to moderate rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions in the next 24-hour since 9am today.

Few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions are likely to see moderately heavy to heavy falls, a met office release said.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay and rainfall activity may continue for next 72 hours, it said.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s highest temperature was recorded on Tuesday 35.8 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and lowest one today was 23.5 degrees Celsius at Nikli.

Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 6.50 pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 5.17am.