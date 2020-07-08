315 stranded Bangladeshi return from Dubai, Singapore

DHAKA, July 8, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 315 stranded Bangladeshi have arrived here from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore by two separate chartered flights of US-Bangla airlines, one of the country’s private carriers.

A chartered Boeing 737-800 aircraft of US-Bangla Airlines landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) from Dubai carrying 153 stranded Bangladeshis at 4:35 am today, a press release of the airline said.

This is the third special flight from Dubai operated by US-Bangla Airlines under the auspices of Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust to facilitate the repatriation of Bangladeshi expatriates stranded in Dubai due to COVID-19 pandemic, airline officials said.

The airlines also brought 162 Bangladeshis, who were stuck in Singapore in last four months due to flight suspension, back home last night.

The government so far repatriated stranded Bangladeshis from different other countries including India, the USA, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to resume national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines commercial flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Tomorrow.

On June 1, Biman resumed its international flight operation through Dhaka-London route after more than two months of suspension enforced to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.