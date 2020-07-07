Biman resumes flight to UAE from Thursday

DHAKA, July 7, 2020 (BSS) – The government today decided to resume
national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines commercial flights to the
United Arab Emirates from Thursday.
“We have decided today to resume Biman’s regular commercial flight
operations on Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes from July 9,” civil aviation
and tourism secretary Mohibul Haque told BSS this evening.
The senior secretary said the national flag carrier will operate
three weekly flights to each of two UAE’s destinations on
Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka and Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka routes carrying regular
passengers on both ways.
Earlier, Biman decided to resume the flights Dubai and Abu Dhabi
destinations from July 6 and 7 respectively, but on July 5, the
national carrier amended its decision and suspended all scheduled
flights to UAE showing unavoidable reasons.
The passengers, both nonresidents and permanent residents of the
UAE, must have to take entry permission from UAE’s official websites
to avail the flights, Biman sources said earlier.
On June 1, Biman resumed its international flight operation through
Dhaka-London route after more than two months of suspension enforced
to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the national carrier is operating a weekly flight with
its Dreamliner 787-8 to London on every Sunday.
The UAE’s Dubai based Emirates Airlines and Sharjah based Air
Arabia have also resumed flight operations from here to Dubai and
Sharjah respectively.