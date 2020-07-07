Biman resumes flight to UAE from Thursday

DHAKA, July 7, 2020 (BSS) – The government today decided to resume

national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines commercial flights to the

United Arab Emirates from Thursday.

“We have decided today to resume Biman’s regular commercial flight

operations on Dubai and Abu Dhabi routes from July 9,” civil aviation

and tourism secretary Mohibul Haque told BSS this evening.

The senior secretary said the national flag carrier will operate

three weekly flights to each of two UAE’s destinations on

Dhaka-Dubai-Dhaka and Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka routes carrying regular

passengers on both ways.

Earlier, Biman decided to resume the flights Dubai and Abu Dhabi

destinations from July 6 and 7 respectively, but on July 5, the

national carrier amended its decision and suspended all scheduled

flights to UAE showing unavoidable reasons.

The passengers, both nonresidents and permanent residents of the

UAE, must have to take entry permission from UAE’s official websites

to avail the flights, Biman sources said earlier.

On June 1, Biman resumed its international flight operation through

Dhaka-London route after more than two months of suspension enforced

to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, the national carrier is operating a weekly flight with

its Dreamliner 787-8 to London on every Sunday.

The UAE’s Dubai based Emirates Airlines and Sharjah based Air

Arabia have also resumed flight operations from here to Dubai and

Sharjah respectively.