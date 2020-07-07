IDEB representatives meet Dipu Moni

DHAKA, July 07, 2020 (BSS)- The representatives of the Institution

of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) today met Education Minister

Dr Dipu Moni at the latter’s official residence here.

During the meeting, the IDEB leaders lauded the steps taken by the

ministry of education for technical education in the country, a press

release said.

They had discussion on eligibility and age for admission in first

year in the Polytechnic Institute was discussed.

The contribution and importance of diploma engineers to overall

development of Bangladesh were also discussed in the meeting.

Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury,

Technical and Madrasah Education Division Secretary Md Aminul Islam

Khan, IDEB President Md Sirajul Islam and its General Secretary Md

Zafar Ali Sikder were also present, among others, on the occasion.