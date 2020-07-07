Power management supports balanced plan in power sector: PM’s energy advisor

DHAKA, July 7, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister’s energy advisor Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhuryvtoday said the big data and power management will support a balanced plan in power sector.

“If necessary information will be collected from big data coordination with the Bureau of Statistics, the government can easily formulate balanced plan and policy,” he said while inaugurating a seminar as the chief guest through video conference.

Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council organised the seminar titled ‘Big Data and Power Management’ with its chairman Subir Kishore Chowdhury in the chair.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, MP, addressed the event as the special guest, while Associate Professor of Computer Science and Engineering of Dhaka University Dr Moinul Jaber presented the keynote paper.

The advisor said anyone can collect necessary information related to electricity from the big data, which was coordinated with the Bureau of Statistics.

The state minister said smart pre-paid metres and SCADA will help adopt a pattern or power consumption through big data and power management.

He said distribution companies will have to sincere about data collection and application, adding, “97 percent people came under electricity facility, so analyze the style of electricity consumption decisions can be made about areas, people or consumers.”

Welcoming the DPDC’s pre-payment data and satellite data analysis, Nasrul said that the big data analysis is one of the most advanced decision making techniques.

Among others, power secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed and Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain were present in virtual seminar.