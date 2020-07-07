DNCC fines house owners over Tk 1.15 lakh

DHAKA, July 7, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) today found Aedes larvae in 92 houses and establishments and fined the owners Taka 1.15 lakh on the fourth day of the second-phase “combining operation” to destroy breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

During the drive, the city corporation teams today visited 13,580 houses, under construction buildings and establishments, according to a DNCC official.

Stagnant water and breeding ground of the mosquito were found at 8,047 establishments including houses and under-construction buildings in the city area.

The larvae of Aedes mosquito were found in abandoned tyres, buckets, flower tubs, bottles, water-meters, garages, broken mugs, floors, water-tanks, plastic containers, roof-drains, yogurt pots, abandoned commodes, coconut shells, broken pots, basement and spaces between two houses.

DNCC started the second phase of the 10-day combing operation today under DNCC areas to destroy all breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes, carriers of both dengue and chikungunya.

The operation will continue from 10 am to 1 pm every day except Friday. The wards will be divided into ten sectors and each sector will have 10 sub-sectors to make the operation successful, said a press release of the DNCC.

The DNCC teams will conduct the drives across all the 10 sub-sectors of a ward everyday and they will cover all 54 wards under the DNCC, the release added.

A team comprising four garbage management workers and one spray-man is taking part in the operation in each sub-sector, while 40 garbage management workers and 10 spray-men are taking part in each sector in the drive every day.

While visiting different establishments, houses and under construction buildings, the teams will collect pictures and addresses of the houses and other establishments and mobile numbers of owners if they find Aedes larvae or mosquito breeding sources there.

All data will be stored to prepare a database in monitoring the breeding sources properly afterwards, said the release.

Nine entomologists of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), three entomologists and officials of health and garbage management of DNCC will remain present during the drives.