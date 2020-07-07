Govt launches digital market for sacrificial animals

DHAKA, July 07, 2020 (BSS) – The government has launched a digital haat, believed to be the biggest platform of such, for selling and buying sacrificial animals ahead of the coming Eid-ul Azha by maintaining social distancing.

“We have taken the initiative to save cattle farmers, traders and marginal farmers from financial loss in this ongoing corona crisis and stop further transmission of this deadly virus. This Food for Nation platform is going to be the country’s biggest matchmaking digital haat for sacrificial animals,” State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said.

“I am urging all the farmers and sellers to include the information about their animals in this platform,” he added.

Any potential seller can visit and register themselves for free at https://foodfornation.gov.bd/qurbani2020/ and upload photographs, videos and information about their animals on the site for display, a ICT Division release said.

The government is going to promote these registered animals through its websites and social networking sites at its own cost, giving a better chance for the seller to reach their customers easily.

The sellers and buyers both can do the trade sitting in their homes during this corona crisis, giving them protection from getting infected by going outside, Palak said.

According to the ICT Division, buyers after selecting their animal from the site, will contact the sellers and can pick up the animal or take home delivery by paying its owner. Registration process has already started for the sellers at the site.