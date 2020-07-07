Holiday in Bogura-1, Jashore-6 on July 14 for by-polls

DHAKA, July 6, 2020 (BSS) – The Election Commission (EC) has announced general holiday in Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 on July 14 as the two parliamentary seats go into by-polls on that day.

The commission in a letter today requested the public administration ministry to take necessary measures for implementation of the general holiday.

The EC also imposed a 24-hour general ban on all kinds of vehicular movements including baby taxi, auto-rickshaw, electric-charge based three or four wheelers called easy-bike, pickup truck or covered van, tempo vehicles, taxicab, car and locally made microbus, jeep and truck from midnight of July 13 to midnight of July 14.

The commission also imposed a 72-hour ban on motorcycle movements from midnight of July 12 to midnight of July 15.

The ban will be relaxed for contending candidates, their polling agents, local and international election observers (having identity cards) after getting permission of the respective returning officers.

Vehicles carrying local and international journalists (having ID cards), government officials concerned with the election works, law enforcers, election observers and emergency services like ambulance, fire service, electricity, gas, posts, telecommunications will remain out the purview of the ban.

The EC today sent another letter to road transport and bridges ministry to this end.

The commission also imposed a 24-hour ban on movement of all kinds of water vessels from midnight of July 13 to midnight of July 14 in the constituencies but for urgent needs, vessels would be allowed as per the permission of the returning officer or proper authorities.

The EC also sent a letter to the Shipping Ministry in this regard.